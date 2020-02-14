Letter to the editor: In support of Bill 5044

To the editor:

As I have discussed publicly in the past as a disabled, chronically ill constituent residing in state Sen. Will Haskell’s and state Rep. Lucy Dathan’s districts, my well-being is dependent on herd immunity. While I believe in individual rights and the right to religious freedom, the science cannot be disputed.

Save for medical fragility, it is catastrophically unwise for healthy citizens to deny immunizations. This is a public health crisis that endangers the unvaccinated person as well as the innocent, immunocompromised bystander. It is imperative the state protect its most vulnerable: The sick, the elderly, and the young.

I support Bill 5044 and expect the elected legislation to take their responsibility gravely in making the only morally sound and evidence-based decision this legislative session so as to prevent further harm.

Alyssa MacKenzie

New Canaan