Letter to the editor: Importance of Main Street public forum

Importance of Main Street public forum

To the editor:

We are grateful to Dan Woog for writing about our public forum, “Let’s Talk About Downtown,” to be held on May 13 at 7 p.m.

One correction: the location has changed to 56 Church Lane at the offices of The Visual Brand.

Although noting the importance of the forum, Dan suggests that there’s nothing new about discussing the future of Main Street. We beg to differ. Never before has conventional retail — which is primarily what Main Street is about — been threatened as it is today by the rise of online shopping and the impending competition from the Norwalk mall. That’s what’s different.

So please join us for this important conversation and let us know what you think.

And take a look at our website, coalitionforwestport.org

Larry Weisman

Westport