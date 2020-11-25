Letter to the editor: A tribute to Gordon Joseloff

A tribute to Gordon Joseloff

Gone but not forgotten

Your legacy lives on

GFJ

Initials engraved

In Westport, around the world

And in hearts like mine

Award winning journalist, bureau chief

For CBS,

Thousands you helped

As an Earth angel

The best of the best

Former Westport First Selectman,

8 years,

Kudos and cheers

Editor, publisher and

Founder of WestportNow

Reporting from world capitals;

London, Tokyo, Moscow…

You were a

Rainbow

In the storms

Of life

You rose like the

Sun

Above

Adversities and strife

What an honor

To have known you

All the lives you touched

And more

A “living” legend

In your actions

And words

You are now

A folklore

You lived every moment

Worked to the end

24/7

Now you’re home

In heaven

Your accomplishments

Far surpassed anyone’s expectations

With your wisdom,

Leadership and love

You were a gift to us

A blessing from God above

Your work on Earth’s complete

May you eternally feast

In God’s promised land

Beloved Gordon

Rest in peace

Anne L. Fasanella, Westport