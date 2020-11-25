Letter to the editor: A tribute to Gordon Joseloff
A tribute to Gordon Joseloff
Gone but not forgotten
Your legacy lives on
GFJ
Initials engraved
In Westport, around the world
And in hearts like mine
Award winning journalist, bureau chief
For CBS,
Thousands you helped
As an Earth angel
The best of the best
Former Westport First Selectman,
8 years,
Kudos and cheers
Editor, publisher and
Founder of WestportNow
Reporting from world capitals;
London, Tokyo, Moscow…
You were a
Rainbow
In the storms
Of life
You rose like the
Sun
Above
Adversities and strife
What an honor
To have known you
All the lives you touched
And more
A “living” legend
In your actions
And words
You are now
A folklore
You lived every moment
Worked to the end
24/7
Now you’re home
In heaven
Your accomplishments
Far surpassed anyone’s expectations
With your wisdom,
Leadership and love
You were a gift to us
A blessing from God above
Your work on Earth’s complete
May you eternally feast
In God’s promised land
Beloved Gordon
Rest in peace
Anne L. Fasanella, Westport