Letter to the editor: A poem
A dance
A squirrel, a chipmunk
and a robin red gathered
on my lawn.
With a nod, a hug, a smile.
And they formed a circle and
started a happy dance.
They danced slowly to the
right and then to the left.
They gave a shout and
laughed out loud.
The robin shook her dress
and give a little grin.
They had fun
as they spun.
They waved, giggled and
and winked at the crowd.
The chipmunk said
“Can you not see
we are just like thee?”
An old man, standing
on the porch, said,
“Start the band and hold my hand.”
Larry Aasen
Westport
