Letter to the editor: A poem

A dance

A squirrel, a chipmunk

and a robin red gathered

on my lawn.

With a nod, a hug, a smile.

And they formed a circle and

started a happy dance.

They danced slowly to the

right and then to the left.

They gave a shout and

laughed out loud.

The robin shook her dress

and give a little grin.

They had fun

as they spun.

They waved, giggled and

and winked at the crowd.

The chipmunk said

“Can you not see

we are just like thee?”

An old man, standing

on the porch, said,

“Start the band and hold my hand.”

Larry Aasen

Westport