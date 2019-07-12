Letter to the editor: A jUNe Day thank you

A jUNe Day thank you

To the editor:

On Saturday the 29th of June, Westport welcomed 250 guests from the United Nations from over 40 countries. Our guests ranged from children to one gentleman who has been coming since 1977.

The jUNe Day committee would like to recognize the help of the town of Westport, Earthplace, Longshore Golf Course, Longshore Sailing School, Westport/Weston Chamber of Commerce, Westport Historical Society, Westport Parks and Recreation, and the Westport Public Library to create a day full of sports and sightseeing for our visitors.

The following restaurants generously donated food: A and S Deli, Angelina’s Trattoria, Arezzo’s, Bagel Maven, Calise’s Market, Dunkin’ Donuts, Fresh Market, Gaetano’s, Garelick and Herbs, Golden’s Pizza, Gold's Delicatessen, Peter's Weston Market, Jerseys Mikes, Joe’s Pizza, Joey’s By the Shore, Little Kitchen, Mystic Market, Newman's Own, Planet Pizza, Roly Poly Rolled Sandwiches, Romanucci's, Rye Ridge Deli, Shanghai Gourmet, Spotted Horse, Starbucks, Stop and Shop, Trader Joe’s and Westport Pizzeria.

We are very grateful for your support.

Michaela MacColl

Chairperson, June Day