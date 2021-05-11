Letter to the Editor: Westport's Wheels2U Shuttle will continue to run

Westport’s Wheels2U Shuttle will continue to run
Ten days ago, I urged the community to ask the RTM to support public transit in Westport by restoring funds cut from the Westport Transit District’s budget for the Wheels2U Westport shuttles. As it turns out, the response was overwhelming! Over 100 letters were sent to the RTM from individuals and organizations in favor of restoring the funding. The RTM heard your voice and voted 32-to-1 to restore the budget and keep Westport’s Wheels2U shuttle running and growing.