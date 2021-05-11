Letter to the Editor: Westport's Wheels2U Shuttle will continue to run

Westport’s Wheels2U Shuttle will continue to run

Ten days ago, I urged the community to ask the RTM to support public transit in Westport by restoring funds cut from the Westport Transit District’s budget for the Wheels2U Westport shuttles. As it turns out, the response was overwhelming! Over 100 letters were sent to the RTM from individuals and organizations in favor of restoring the funding. The RTM heard your voice and voted 32-to-1 to restore the budget and keep Westport’s Wheels2U shuttle running and growing.

Wheels2U Westport was launched in October 2020 to support Westport residents and businesses. It provides a convenient and environmentally friendly way for Westport residents and reverse commuters to travel between the train stations and their homes, employers, and downtown. Wheels2U is now an integral part of Westport.

We cannot thank you enough! A diverse group of residents, commuters and key Westport organizations came together to share your stories, explain the shuttle’s benefits, and lend your voice to restoring the budget.

There are exciting things planned for Wheels2U Westport in the next year. We look forward to keeping everyone up to date about our growth and new initiatives.

Peter Gold

Director, Westport Transit District