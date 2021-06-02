Letter to the Editor: Tesla should be allow to sell in CT

Tesla should be allowed to sell in state

Connecticut state legislators should eliminate the regulation that prohibits Tesla from selling.

Isn’t it ironic that Westport must go out of state to buy Teslas? We lose tax revenues, and we are hampered from helping to go green.

Isn’t it ironic that Connecticut enthusiastically supports electric cars, but prohibits Tesla, the best seller, from selling, yet service centers are allowed?

Are legislators beholden to established car franchises? What other reason do they have for prohibiting Tesla from selling here, (and forcing potential Tesla buyers to purchase them out-of-state).

We need to lean on all State and local governments to encourage more electric vehicles and thus, the greening of Connecticut.

Carl Glickman, Westport