Letter to the Editor: Steinberg gets things done

Steinberg gets things done

One important thing you should know about Jonathan Steinberg is that he does not hold his finger to the wind before deciding how to vote. Jonathan leads and others follow. He has gotten things done as our state representative that make our lives better — such as sponsoring a statewide plastic-bag ban modeled on what he got done on the Westport RTM previously, eliminating the religious exemption for vaccines, and countless other examples. Jonathan is responsible for over 100 bills becoming laws and he knows how to get results. Those are just some of the reasons to elect him as our next first selectman.