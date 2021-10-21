Letter to the Editor: Steinberg and Savin are hardworking and clearheaded

Steinberg and Savin are hardworking and clearheaded

I am writing in support of the candidacy of Jonathan Steinberg and Candice Savin for Westport First Selectmen. For the past 15 years, I have personally witnessed how selflessly and tirelessly both Jonathan and Candi have worked to promote a healthy, safe, and vibrant Westport on issues ranging from education to the environment, from consideration of the needs of our seniors to taking care of our many public services and resources. They have served for years as public servants and always put the needs of their constituents — you and I, our kids and our parents — first. Jonathan and Candi are hard-working and clear-headed. They are consensus builders and enthusiastic stewards of all that we value about our town. They have my vote on Election Day and I hope they have yours.