Letter to the Editor: Dan Woog is a Westport Unsung Hero as well

Dan Woog is a Westport Unsung Hero as well

Dan Woog has posted over 170 Westport Unsung Heroes yet nobody has proposed him as a Westport Unsung Hero for his unique contributions to Westport. Dan is a Westport journalist, media blog genius, the Staple HS main soccer coach, a voice in our community and a generally good guy. Dan is well-known for his service to Westport since 1987 and probably earlier. Dan grew up in Westport and since 1987 has been a voice to the community starting with “Woog’s World,” a weekly column in Westport News, still published weekly. Then in 2008, he started a 06880 blog, called “Where Westport Meets the World,” which features daily multiple posted articles with content specific for Westport. These postings included Westport current event, history, school events and activities, current and past Westport photos, conservation and environment concerns, opening and closings of stores and restaurants, “remembering” notices, and others that are too numerous to include here.

But the real reason for this recognition, although his prior postings are as significant, is his focus on expanding the community understanding of the COVID-19 daily issues and actions. Since February, Dan has posted daily information on COVID-19, now called “Roundup”, with multiple residence stating that these posting provide the best understanding of COVID-19 current issues and actions in Westport, as well as the State. These daily posting have a direct impact on the lives of residents and all look forward to his daily posts. Even with these daily posts, he continues to post Westport activities related to sports and academic clubs, over 300 Photo Challenges, his 170 Unsung Heroes, over 220 postings of historic flashbacks of Westport, 1,300 “pics of the day” and 41 weekly art postings from readers.

We need to recognize Dan Woog for his devotion to the current, past and future of Westport in his 06880 blog and weekly column in Westport News as one of our Westport Unsung Heroes.

Bob Weingarten, Westport