Dan Woog has posted over 170 Westport Unsung Heroes yet nobody has proposed him as a Westport Unsung Hero for his unique contributions to Westport. Dan is a Westport journalist, media blog genius, the Staple HS main soccer coach, a voice in our community and a generally good guy. Dan is well-known for his service to Westport since 1987 and probably earlier. Dan grew up in Westport and since 1987 has been a voice to the community starting with “Woog’s World,” a weekly column in Westport News, still published weekly. Then in 2008, he started a 06880 blog, called “Where Westport Meets the World,” which features daily multiple posted articles with content specific for Westport. These postings included Westport current event, history, school events and activities, current and past Westport photos, conservation and environment concerns, opening and closings of stores and restaurants, “remembering” notices, and others that are too numerous to include here.
Letter to the Editor: Dan Woog is a Westport Unsung Hero as well
