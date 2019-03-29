Legislature wants communications with employees secret

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has passed a bipartisan bill is to exempt lawmakers' communications with public employees.

The House approved the Senate bill on Friday.

GOP Sen. Judy Lee of West Fargo says her bill is intended to clarify what she says already is understood to be the case in private correspondence between the Legislature and public employees.

Records of communications between lawmakers and their constituents already are exempt from North Dakota's open records law.

Jack McDonald, a Bismarck attorney who represents media outlets on issues regarding the state's open records and meetings laws, has argued that such communications should be open.