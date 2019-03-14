Legislature urges Congress to ban abortion after 20 weeks

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Republican-led Legislature has passed a resolution urging Congress to follow the state's lead and ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Senators passed the House resolution on Thursday.

North Dakota passed a law in 2013 that outlaws abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, based on the disputed premise that a fetus can feel pain by then.

The Red River Clinic in Fargo is the state's sole abortion clinic. Officials at the clinic say the ban is unconstitutional but it does not apply to North Dakota because no abortions are performed at the clinic after 16 weeks.