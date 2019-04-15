Legislature raises bar on constitutional amendments

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters will get to decide if it should be more difficult for citizens to amend the state constitution.

Senators on Monday approved House amendments to a resolution that allows the Legislature to vote on an initiated measure following voters' approval.

Votes in both chambers largely fell along party lines, with Democrats dissenting.

Any initiated measures would go back to voters for final approval if it fails to win lawmakers' endorsement.

Opponents of the resolution argue the move damages residents' participation in the legislative process and is contrary to the will of the people.

North Dakota is among about two dozen states with some form of an initiative process.