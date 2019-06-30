Legislature approves changes to Medicaid work requirements

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers have approved changes to work requirement rules for Medicaid recipients just as the requirements are taking effect.

The rules require most recipients to spend at least 100 hours a month working, going to school or participating in community service.

The House and Senate approved a compromise bill Thursday that would suspend, but not eliminate, coverage for noncompliance. The state would have until July 2021 to waive the requirements in several scenarios, including if the state is unable to contact all participants to explain the rules.

Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, a Democrat from Nashua, says without the bill, up to 20,000 people could get letters in July saying they're in danger of losing coverage when many of them may not even understand the rules.