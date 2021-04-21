Legislature OK's bill easing decertification of police

SEATTLE (AP) — A measure described as the teeth of the Washington state Legislature’s ambitious police accountability agenda is headed to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk.
The state Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that makes it easier to decertify police for bad acts, a day after an ex-Minneapolis officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd. The Democrat-led Senate voted 27-22 to concur with changes made in the House, including some that increased transparency related to officer discipline.