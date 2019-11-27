Legislators look to expand convict release notifications

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is looking to expand notifications when serious criminals are released from prison.

The legislators introduced a bill Wednesday that calls for the Department of Corrections to notify police in the community where the convict will reside, work or attend school. Crimes requiring notification would include homicide, sexual assault, incest with a child and child enticement.

The department also would be required to notify schools and community groups if they request information about the release.

Democratic Rep. Tod Ohnstad is one of the bill’s co-sponsors. He says the public deserves to know serious convicts are about to be released.

State law already requires similar notifications when sex offenders are released.

Officials with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Wisconsin chapter didn’t immediately respond to an email.