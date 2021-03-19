Legislator welcomes court plan to review no-knock warrants

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who sought unsuccessfully to ban no-knock search warrants during the current legislative session says she is pleased that a court task force has been appointed to review how the warrants are issued and whether there should be changes to stiffen safeguards.

Democratic Rep. Alma Hernandez of Tucson sponsored a bill to ban no-knock warrants but says she is abandoning her proposal because it was amended to still allow unannounced entries by police in certain circumstances.