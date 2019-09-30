Legislative committee to vote on DNR chief confirmation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators are poised to vote on whether to recommend the state Senate confirm Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' pick to lead the Department of Natural Resources.

The state Senate's Committee on Sporting Heritage, Mining and Forestry has scheduled a confirmation vote on DNR Secretary Preston Cole for Tuesday morning.

The vote amounts to a recommendation to the full Senate. That body has the final say on gubernatorial appointee confirmations. Cole can continue to serve until the Senate rejects him.

Republicans who control the committee questioned Cole intensely during a hearing in March on his loyalty to Evers, a lack of a long-term plan to address chronic wasting disease and how tough he'll be on polluters.