Legislation legalizing hemp in Idaho heads to full Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to legalize hemp in Idaho is headed to the Senate for potential amendments that Gov. Brad Little says could be enough to get his approval.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday voted unanimously to send to the full Senate the bill that has already passed the House.

The legislation would legalize the growing and selling of hemp products containing 0.3 percent or less of THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high.

Backers say growing hemp could produce millions of dollars in revenue for Idaho farmers.

Those opposed say legalizing hemp could make it more difficult to enforce the state's prohibition against marijuana.

Little shortly after the Senate committee vote said the amendments to the bill sought by law enforcement could be enough to get his signature.