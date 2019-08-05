Legal battle continues over potential sports betting site

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A judge is being asked to stop a developer from opening a sports book at a former southern New Jersey racetrack.

Greenwood Racing is a successor to a company that ran Garden State Park in Cherry Hill. The last races there were held in 2001.

Greenwood contends that a 1999 document prevents anyone else from allowing gambling on the former site. But developer Cherry Hill Towne Center Partners, which has developed part of the former track site, is challenging that.

New Jersey allows sports gambling at casinos and current and former racetracks.

In a filing Monday, Greenwood renewed its request for a preliminary injunction against the developer. It also argued that the developer can't apply for a sports gambling license without mentioning the pending lawsuit, as it says it can.