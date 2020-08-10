Lebanon's justice minister resigns in wake of explosion

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency says the justice minister has resigned in protest, the third Cabinet member to do so following last week’s devastating explosion in Beirut.

Marie-Claude Najm’s resignation on Monday came a day after the ministers of information and environment stepped down.

A Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Monday, amid reports that the whole government might resign. If a total of seven ministers resign, the Cabinet would effectively become a caretaker government.

The explosion, along with a severe economic crisis, has been widely blamed on decades of corruption and misrule by Lebanon’s entrenched political class.