Lebanon considers tighter lockdown amid coronavirus surge
SARAH EL DEEB and FADI TAWIL, Associated Press
Jan. 11, 2021
1 of8 A nurse in protective clothing takes a swab from American Josephine Sandoval at a coronavirus testing center at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Lebanon's caretaker prime minister said Monday the country has entered a "very critical zone" in the battle against coronavirus as his government mulls tightening nationwide lockdown announced last week. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister said Monday the country has entered a “very critical zone” in the battle against the coronavirus as his government mulls tightening the nationwide lockdown announced last week.
Following a new post-holiday surge in infections, the Lebanese government imposed a nationwide lockdown and a nighttime curfew. But many were critical of the measures, calling them lax for exempting many sectors, such as factories, plant nurseries and exchange bureaus.
SARAH EL DEEB and FADI TAWIL