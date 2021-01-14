Lebanon begins all-day curfew as virus spins out of control ZEINA KARAM, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 4:11 a.m.
1 of10 Police officers stand at a checkpoint to inspect cars that violate the lockdown, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Lebanese authorities began enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew Thursday, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 A police officer issues fines to owners of vehicles that violate the lockdown, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Lebanese authorities began enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew Thursday, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 A highway is empty during a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, in the Beirut suburb of Roumieh, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Lebanese authorities began enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew Thursday, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 A street is empty of cars during a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Lebanese authorities began enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew Thursday, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 A woman runs with her dog in an almost empty street during a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Lebanese authorities began enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew Thursday, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 A man walks past closed shops as the country starts a new lockdown, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Lebanese authorities began enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew Thursday, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 A street is empty of cars during a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Lebanese authorities began enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew Thursday, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Police bike officers patrol on the empty waterfront promenade as the country starts a new lockdown, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Lebanese authorities began enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew Thursday, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Police bike officers link tape on the empty waterfront promenade as the country starts a new lockdown, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Lebanese authorities began enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew Thursday, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 A Red Cross vehicle drives along the empty waterfront promenade as the country starts a new lockdown, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Lebanese authorities began enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew Thursday, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese authorities began enforcing an 11-day nationwide shutdown and round the clock curfew Thursday, hoping to limit the spread of coronavirus infections spinning out of control after the holiday period.
For the first time, residents were required to request a one-hour permit to be allowed to leave the house for “emergencies,” including going to the bakery, pharmacist, doctor, hospital or airport.