Leak reported by company fined for state's largest oil spill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The company responsible for the largest oil field spill in North Dakota history has reported a leak from a pipeline within two miles of the record discharge in 2015, state officials said Tuesday.

The latest spill from a Summit Midstream Partners pipeline leaked saltwater onto agricultural land “very close to the creek” contaminated by the record spill reported north of Williston, said Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.