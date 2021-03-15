Leading Senate Dem says outlook bleak on immigration bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — A leader of Senate Democrats' drive to help millions of immigrants become citizens cast severe doubt on its prospects Monday, as one of President Joe Biden's early priorities seemed in danger of running aground in a Congress his own party controls.
Republican demands to address the surge of young children and families at the Mexican border, plus a lack of needed support in both the House and Senate, were making passage of a comprehensive bill unlikely, No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Dick Durbin of Illinois told reporters.