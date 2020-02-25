Leadership, long-term stability sought in new superintendent

WESTPORT — The Board of Education reviewed the community profile that 29 candidates will look to fulfill for the district’s top administrator on Monday.

“I really enjoyed putting the data together because there’s so much pride in the Westport community,” Joseph Erardi, of JE Consulting, said. “On top of that in this community, particularly the parent community, there’s a very deep belief that if their child or children attended Westport public schools they’re ready. It could be higher ed, it could be the military, it could be the work world, but they are ready.”

The new superintendent looks to step in for Interim Superintendent David Abbey who took up the mantle last May after former Superintendent Colleen Palmer abruptly left the district due to medical reasons.

Community conversations, surveys and personal phone calls Erardi took helped to outline what the community sought in a new superintendent. An emphasis was placed on a savy administrator that understood climate and culture alongside an ability to communicate and empower others.

“In nearly every conversation I had — particularly with community forum — that moral compass was so important,” Erardi said. “This community wants somebody they are going to be proud to call their new superintendent of schools.”

Of the 29 applications received as of Friday, 18 were from current sitting superintendents, with six of the remaining 11 having prior experience in the role. Erardi noted both men and women have applied from as many as 11 different states.

Importance was also placed on long-term stability for the role.

“This community wants somebody who is going to stay,” Erardi said. “They are looking for longevity and they are asking you to find a way to ensure that.”

Faculty and staff looked for the new superintendent to be visible and in classrooms, he said.

“They don’t want somebody sitting at central office,” Erardi said. “They want somebody that’s going to be in buildings. They want somebody that knows kids.”

An administrator that can listen and display “quiet confidence” was highlighted, as well as a person who is open to collaboration.

“I believe the superintendent needs to know there are parents that truly wants to hold hands and work with them,” Erardi said, adding parents wanted to be viewed as partners.

Following the short presentation the BOE held a closed-door search committee meeting to begin reviewing resumes of applicants prepared by Erardi.

“We are really excited to see what you’ll have to show us later,” BOE Chair Candice Savin said.

The school board tentatively plan to announce a new superintendent in March.

