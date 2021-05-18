Leaders hold talks in Paris to revive African economies

PARIS (AP) — More than 20 heads of state and government from Africa held talks in Paris with the heads of international organizations Tuesday on how to revive the continent's economy, which the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted deeply.
Some European leaders and high-level representatives from the U.K., Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also attended the summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Other officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, planned to take part via videoconference.