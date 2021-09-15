Lawyers say Palestinian prisoners were beaten after capture Sep. 15, 2021 Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 11 a.m.
1 of7 Israeli police check cars with Palestinian laborers as they search for two Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison last week, on a road leading to the West Bank town of Jenin, near Gan Ner Israel, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Israeli police on Saturday said they arrested four of the six Palestinians who broke out of the prison including Zakaria Zubeidi a famed militant leader whose exploits over the years have made him a well-known figure in Israel. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Yakub Kadari is surrounded by guards in a courtroom in Nazareth, Israel, after he and three other Palestinian fugitives were captured on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Israeli police on Saturday said they have arrested four of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week — including a famed militant leader whose exploits over the years have made him a well-known figure in Israel. Sebastian Scheiner/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 In this photo provided by Israel Police, Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the six Palestinians who escaped from a high-security prison earlier this week, is blindfolded after being recaptured in the Arab town of Umm al-Ghanam, northern Israel, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Israeli police on Saturday said they have arrested four of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week including Zubeidi, a famed militant leader whose exploits over the years have made him a well-known figure in Israel. (Israeli Police via AP) HO/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Locals gather near Palestinian fugitive Zakaria Zubeidi's hideouts in Umm al-Ghanam, northern Israel, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Following Zubeidi's arrest, police said they have caught four of six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison early this week. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 Palestinian fugitive Zakaria Zubeidi's hideouts in Umm al Ghanam, northern Israel, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Following Zubeidi's arrest, police said they have caught four of six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison early this week. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Lawyers for two Palestinians who were captured after escaping from an Israeli prison last week said Wednesday their clients were badly beaten during their arrest, with the most well-known of the prisoners suffering a broken jaw and two broken ribs while in handcuffs.
Six Palestinian prisoners, five of whom have been accused of deadly attacks against Israelis, tunneled out of a maximum-security prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6 in the first mass prison break in decades. Four were recaptured around five days later, apparently while hiding outdoors.