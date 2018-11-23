Lawyers for man who killed family want proceedings sealed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Lawyers for a 21-year-old man who fatally shot five of his family members when he was a teenager want all proceedings regarding his treatment sealed.

KOB-TV reports Nehemiah Griego's attorneys argue the treatment documents should be private. A hearing has been scheduled for next Wednesday.

The defense also is requesting a new amenability report, arguing the prior one is outdated.

Those reports will determine whether Griego is responsive to treatment as opposed to prison time. A hearing for that argument is set for next month.

