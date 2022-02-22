Lawyer: Man accused of girl's shooting death not a 'monster'

HOUSTON (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl when he was robbed at an ATM in Houston is not a "monster” but a family man who is devastated by her death, according to his attorneys.
Lawyers for Tony Earls along with his wife on Monday called the Feb. 14 fatal shooting of Arlene Alvarez a tragedy but argued Earls was not reckless when he fired in self-defense at a truck he thought was tied to the robber. The truck was actually carrying Alvarez and her family as they went to the ATM to make a deposit before heading to a late dinner at a pizzeria. Earls' wife and lawyers accused the robber of being the person responsible for Arlene’s death.