Lawyer: Doughnut truck driver didn't know he hit pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A doughnut truck driver who was arrested after he drove away from hitting and killing a man walking in the street should not face charges because he was completely unaware he had struck the person, his lawyer said.

Henderson resident Jeffrey Dungo was charged with failing to stop at an accident after the early Tuesday morning crash. A police report obtained by the Las Vegas Review Journal says investigators obtained video from a nearby surveillance camera that showed the 34-year-old Krispy Kreme delivery truck driver stop a distance away from the accident, get out and look at his box truck and then drive away.