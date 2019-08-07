Lawsuit says rancher, manufacturer caused Oregon wildfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit says a rancher, workers and the John Deere farm equipment company are at fault for a wildfire that burned parts of an Oregon Native American reservation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs filed the lawsuit Monday over the origins of the 2017 Nena Springs fire.

The tribal group seeks up to $12.25 million in economic damages from lost timber resources on its northern Oregon reservation.

The wildfire burned more than 106 square miles (275 square kilometers).

The lawsuit says rancher Jamie Wisenbaker allowed his brother to operate a combine harvester without training.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal concluded the fire was accidental.

Wisenbaker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

John Deere refused to comment on pending litigation.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com