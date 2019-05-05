Lawsuit filed against famed herbalist's widower

COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) — Another legal fight has erupted in a long-running dispute over the fate of the late, famed herbalist Adelma Grenier Simmons' farm in Connecticut.

The Journal Inquirer reports that a lawyer for Simmons' estate filed a lawsuit April 22 seeking $28,000 in back rent he says is owed by her widower, Edward Cook, for the eight months he remained on the Coventry farm after a judge revoked his lifetime tenancy rights last year.

The 81-year-old Cook disputes he owes back rent and denies allegations by lawyer George Purtill that he let the farm fall into disrepair.

Cook was married to Simmons for four years when she died at age 93 in 1997. Her 1964 book "Herb Gardening in Five Seasons" is still considered the standard reference for herb farming.