Lawsuit challenges Wisconsin districts after census release

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Friday asks a federal court to declare Wisconsin's current congressional and legislative district boundaries unconstitutional and to implement new maps ahead of the “near certain event” that the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic governor can't reach an agreement.
Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias filed the lawsuit on behalf of six Wisconsin voters. It was submitted in U.S. District Court in Madison less than 24 hours after the U.S. Census Bureau released population numbers that will guide the redistricting process.