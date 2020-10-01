Lawsuit blames maintenance error in fatal 2018 plane crash

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — Relatives of four people people killed in a 2018 plane crash in central Iowa allege in new lawsuits that a maintenance error caused carbon monoxide to enter the plane's cabin, causing the crash.

The lawsuits, announced Thursday, name Ultra Flight LLC, an aviation maintenance facility in Le Mars, and its owner, Tomas Mullally. The suits seek unspecified damages.

The single-engine Piper took off from the airport in Le Mars on Nov. 9, 2018, and crashed into a cow pasture near Guthrie Center, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) away. All four victims were from Le Mars. They included the pilot, Edward Anderson, 49, and passengers Patrick Kellen, 36, Tyler Douvia, 28, and Samantha Clark, 15.

Autopsies determined that all four victims suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

An email message left Thursday with Mullally was not immediately returned.