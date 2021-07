WESTPORT — The woman suing a first selectman candidate for alleged lying and and defamation has withdrawn her lawsuit against him and his co-defendant.

Kristan Hamlin withdrew her complaint on Tuesday against Democratic first selectman candidate Jonathan Steinberg. A day earlier, Hamlin had drop Steinberg’s former campaign manager and current secretary of Westport’s Democratic Town Committee, Lisa Newman, from the complaint.

The lawsuit, filed in state Superior Court in Bridgeport last month, made multiple allegations against Steinberg, also a state representative, including that he misrepresented his background, used “cronyism and quid pro quo” to secure his nomination and made defamatory statements against those who opposed him.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Hamlin’s attorney William P. Lalor, said the suit was withdrawn so it would not be an “undue distraction” from the Westport Democratic Town Committee caucus, which is to take place Wednesday night.

“The withdrawal is without prejudice to refiling, but Ms. Hamlin hopes that the matter can be fully resolved through settlement discussions,” Lalor’s statement read.

Hamlin echoed those sentiments in her own statement, in which she said the decision was made to allow Steinberg “to proceed to the caucus (Wednesday) night without this lawsuit hanging over his head, while we work out details of the settlement.”

But Steinberg’s attorney, Samuel Leaf, said the references to a settlement are confusing, as the complaint has been withdrawn.

“There is no suit,” he said. “There’s nothing to settle.”

Regardless, Leaf said he isn’t surprised that the suit was withdrawn.

“We regret that her withdrawing the complaint prevents us from putting on the record information the public should be made aware of that would make clear that her allegations were inherently political,” he said.

Hamlin’s decision to withdraw the complaint against Steinberg came not long after her decision to drop Newman as a co-defendant. Newman also was accused of making false and defamatory statements against Hamlin.

On Monday evening, Lalor issued a statement saying that Hamlin had instructed him to withdraw the complaint against Newman “in an abundance of good faith ... in order to give settlement discussions an opportunity, and importantly, so that the Wednesday DTC caucus can proceed without the public specter of division that Ms. Hamlin feels has been created by the present DTC leadership.”

Newman’s attorney Joshua Koskoff issued a statement as well, saying his client “is pleased to have the distraction and anxiety caused by this unnecessary case out of the way and the time spent in defending herself back, so that she can re-dedicate herself to being an unpaid civil servant as Secretary of the Westport DTC, and a member of the RTM, along with the role that matters most to her: raising her three young children.”

Koskoff has said repeatedly that he planned to file a motion to dismiss Hamlin’s lawsuit.

Lalor maintains that his client’s claims are valid and “supported by evidence of the defamation that includes written communications and recorded voicemail, along with willing witnesses.”

In the lawsuit, Hamlin accused Newman and Steinberg of conspiring with Democratic Town Committee Chair Ellen Lautenberg to secure the Democratic first selectman nomination for Steinberg. Last week, Lautenberg issued a statement to the DTC calling the suit “outlandish and baseless.”

On Monday, Hamlin, a longtime member of the Westport Town Committee, sent a letter to the DTC which, among other things, stated that the complaint against Newman “can be re-brought at any time within two years of the defamatory remarks that she has made against me, and which are described, in part, in the Complaint.”