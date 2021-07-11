Lawsuit: Westport first selectman candidate lied about career, used 'cronyism'

WESTPORT — A lawsuit filed in state Superior Court in Bridgeport last month makes multiple allegations against state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg — who recently announced he was running for First Selectman of Westport — including that he misrepresented his background, used “cronyism and quid pro quo” to secure his nomination and made defamatory statements against those who opposed him.
The suit was filed by Westport resident and Democratic Town Committee member Kristan Hamlin and named Steinberg’s campaign chairperson Lisa Newman as a co-defendant. Both Steinberg and the attorney representing Newman said the suit lacked merit and accused Hamlin of playing politics.