WESTPORT — The family of a Westport child is suing the town, claiming she was injured in 2019 when the tire swing she was playing on at Compo Beach broke, according to the lawsuit.

According to the suit filed Thursday in state Superior Court in Bridgeport by Fairfield attorney Michael J. Tortora, the girl was on the Compo Beach playground on the tire swing when it suddenly broke, causing her to “strike metal and the ground” on June 21, 2019.

The suit claims the fall led to various injuries, including left leg pain and injury; left leg laceration requiring stitches; left leg scars and “pain and suffering, both mental and physical.” Because of these issues, the suit claims, the girl “has been greatly impaired in her ability to pursue and enjoy her life’s usual activities.”

The family has also incurred expenses for hospital and medical care, medicines, diagnostic tests and therapy, due to the incident, the suit alleges.

Tortora’s suit states the accident happened because of the “negligence and/or carelessness” of the town and the municipality “failed to properly maintain the premises; failed to properly and reasonably inspect the premises,” and either knew or should have known “of the dangerous condition and should have taken measures to remedy and correct.”

The suit also claims the town failed to “properly monitor and supervise the children in said premises.”

Tortora could not be reached for additional comment Friday.

The family is asking for an unspecified amount of “money damages.” Because the girl is identified as a minor, the suit is being brought through her mother, Anne Dewaal.

Westport operations manager Sara Harris said the matter is in litigation and could not comment on the lawsuit Friday. Town attorney Ira Bloom said he had not seen the complaint as of Friday afternoon. However, he said it will likely be assigned to a different law firm selected by the town’s insurance carrier.