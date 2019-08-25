Laws regarding homeless spark debate in north Georgia city

ROME, Ga. (AP) — New laws regarding homelessness have sparked a community conversation in a northwest Georgia city.

The Rome City Commission is considering ordinances that would ban "urban camping" and regulate panhandling.

The Rome News-Tribune reports that there have been complaints about people begging for money at stoplights and outside of shops; and about garbage and human waste left in public spaces.

Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney said officers need clearer direction about how to deal with people living on the streets.

The newspaper reports that the two proposed Rome ordinances have been adopted recently in a number of northwest Georgia communities.

In Rome, there were preliminary plans to enact the new laws later this month. However, City Manager Sammy Rich said the board wants to get more input first.

Information from: Rome News-Tribune, http://www.romenews-tribune.com