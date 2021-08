LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating a death in the parking lot of a grocery store in Lawrence.

Police spokesman Patrick Compton said officers were called to a Dillons store early Wednesday and found the victim.

Robert Earl Davis, 54, of Lawrence, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and cruelty to animals, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Police did not release any other information.

Davis was released from prison in 2012 after being convicted of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and rape in Douglas County, all of which occurred in 1983, according to the Kansas prison registry.