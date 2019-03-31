Lawns peak out in Portland, but no pesticide use this year

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A ban on synthetic pesticides for lawn and garden care is taking effect in Maine's largest city.

The law in Portland technically took hold at the start of the year, but the slow dawning of spring weather means it's becoming relevant now. The Portland Press Herald reports the use of the pesticides is now banned unless an emergency waiver is granted.

The city has delayed the ban on some publicly owned athletic fields and exempted the municipal golf course.

Portland adopted the ordinance a little more than a year ago. It means only organic treatments can be used to stop weeds and bugs on lawns and gardens.