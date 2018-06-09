Lawmakers to unveil their budget proposal Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers are weighing how much to invest in the state's schools, how to enter the new sports betting market and whether to dramatically expand medical marijuana licenses.

The House of Representatives is expected to release its budget proposal late Friday. The House Finance Committee is expected to vote on the bill.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's January proposal called for a "once-in-a-generation" investment in rebuilding the state's schools. The first phase of that investment would require asking voters to authorize $250 million in bonds.

Raimondo's budget also included a plan to expand medical marijuana, increasing the number of dispensaries from three to 15.

The governor's plan accounted for $23.5 million in revenue from sports betting. Lawmakers are expected to include a plan for legalizing that gambling in their budget.