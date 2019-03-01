https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Lawmakers-vote-to-strip-cities-of-power-to-ban-13656132.php
Lawmakers vote to strip cities of power to ban Airbnbs
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have passed a bill to strip cities of their power to ban short-term rentals such as Airbnb.
The measure won final approval Friday with a 46-0 vote. It now goes to the governor.
The bill by state Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, still allows cities to tax short-term rentals and regulate them for health and public safety purposes.
It also gives online short-term rental companies to enter into an agreement with the state to collect and pay sales taxes that are owed.
