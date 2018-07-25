Lawmakers to hold special session on online sales tax

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers are returning to Concord to fight a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affects online shopping.

The Executive Council agreed to call the special session to respond to the June 21 ruling that states can require online retailers to collect sales tax on purchases in states where they don't have a physical presence. It was a victory for states losing billions of dollars in revenue every year but a potential blow to New Hampshire, which prides itself on having neither a sales nor income tax.

Lawmakers are meeting Wednesday. They've worked on a bill designed to protect the state's businesses from the burden of becoming tax collectors for other states and jurisdictions.