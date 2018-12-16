Lawmakers study Wyoming's aging state computer system

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming legislative panel has endorsed a bill to prepare to replace an aging and costly computer system used by multiple state agencies.

Wyoming's decades-old Revenue Information System houses data from voter registration to driving records.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports it costs $1.3 million annually to maintain. That's because so few programmers know its outdated code that the state must hire private contractors to maintain it.

The Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee last week endorsed a bill authorizing the transportation department to spend up to $910,000 to prepare data for an eventual transfer to a cloud-based system.

Dan Young is chief technology officer for the Department of Enterprise Technology Services.

He says the state is talking with IBM about hosting a cloud server for Wyoming.

