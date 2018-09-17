Lawmakers sign off on new Delaware voting system

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State lawmakers have signed off on a comprehensive, $13 million upgrade of Delaware's voting system, including all new machines, an electronic poll book to speed up voter check-in, and a new election management system.

The co-chairs of the legislature's capital budget committee on Monday endorsed the unanimous recommendation of a bipartisan task force to enter into a contract with Election Systems & Software LLC.

ESS was one of seven vendors who submitted proposals, but the only one whose bid covered all of the state's requirements, including a voter-verified paper ballot backup system.

Election Commissioner Elaine Manlove says the new machines will start being used in school and municipal elections next year.

The state is using $3 million in federal funds and $10 million in state funds for the new system.