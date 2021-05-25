Lawmakers say Louisiana sports betting could begin by fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — People in Louisiana could start betting on sports events as early as the fall through sports book sites, kiosk locations and mobile sites, under the bill setting up the wagering regulations that continued Tuesday to ease its way toward final legislative passage.
“We would hope that this would be available to the public sometime before the end of the football season,” said Senate President Page Cortez, a Lafayette Republican, told the House criminal justice committee after it advanced the regulatory measure without objection.