Lawmakers meeting with former Obama official on homelessness

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers hope to learn more about what strategies have worked across the U.S. to reduce homelessness.

The Democratic co-chairman of the General Assembly's Housing Committee plan to hold a public conversation with Matthew Doherty, the former leader of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Old Judiciary Room at the state Capitol.

Richard Cho, the CEO of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, and Rev. Cathy Zall, executive director of the New London Hospitality Center, are also scheduled to participate in the discussion.

Doherty led the USICH from 2015 to 2019 and previously served as the organization's National Initiatives Director. During former President Barack Obama's administration, he worked to implement a strategic plan to fight homelessness. He also oversaw the Mayors Challenge to End Homelessness and helped communities through the federal government's Housing First initiative.

State Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, and State Rep. Brandon McGee, D-Hartford, the committee's co-chairmen, said Tuesday's discussion is expected to touch on both effective and ineffective strategies to combat homelessness; what's been done correctly and what can be improved; and how to best support those needing services.