Lawmakers make changes to sexual harassment legislation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have approved adjustments to legislation calling for sexual harassment training requirements for employers.

By a vote of 142-5, the House of Representatives on Tuesday gave final approval to a second compromise bill that attempts to reduce the burden the original legislation places on business owners.

The bill already cleared the Senate.

Among the changes, the bill lowers the maximum penalty for employers that fail to provide training from $1,000 to up to $750. It also sets parameters for when the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities can visit a business for an inspection or seek information about allegations against an employer.

The underlying bill requires employers with three or more workers to provide two hours of training on sexual harassment laws to their employees.