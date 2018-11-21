Lawmakers, judges get to unwrap a raise this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A raise this holiday season will give Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials an extra reason to celebrate.

Their salary increase for 2019 will be 1.6 percent, a figure tied by law to the year-over-year regional change in consumer inflation.

The bump takes effect Dec. 1 for lawmakers and Jan. 1 for judicial and executive branch officials.

Highest-paid is state Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Saylor. His salary will rise by about $3,400 to $217,000. Gov. Tom Wolf's salary will rise about $3,100 to $198,000, although he donates it to charity.

Most lawmakers, already the nation's second-highest paid, will see an increase of $1,430 to about $88,600 in base pay. They also receive per diems, while lawmakers in leadership posts will top out at $138,300.